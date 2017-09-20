GMS Racing NCWTS New Hampshire Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

New Hampshire Stats

6 starts, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s

Season Stats

16 starts, 2 wins, 9 top-fives, 13 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis No. 107. Sauter previously raced this chassis to a third-place finish at Gateway Motorsport Park earlier this season. It was also raced four times in 2016 for 2 top-five and 3 top-10 finishes, including at 10th-place result at NHMS.

– He is second in the NCWTS driver championship point standings, 30 points behind Christopher Bell, with two wins and 10 playoff points.

– New Hampshire is one of only two tracks within The Playoffs that Sauter has never won at, the other being Phoenix Raceway.

Quotes

On The NCWTS Playoffs:

“For me personally you couldn’t ask for a better group of racetracks to go to. They’re tracks that I enjoy and have had success at in the past, and I just feel like as a team we’re way further ahead this year than we were last year. We’ve had some tough races over the last couple of months, some of those things were just out of our control, so I think if we put our best effort forth and ultimately have a little bit of luck we’ll be in good shape.”

On New Hampshire:

“It’s one of my favorite racetracks, I just love going up there especially this time of year. Sounds like they’re going to put some of that traction stuff down which is a bit of a curveball for everyone in the truck series, so we’ll go back and watch the cup race. I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone will be trying to get to the grip. If they put it in the bottom and top like they say they are I’m sure we’ll be running two-wide. It’s a great racetrack, a lot of fun, but I’ve never won there. I’ve had a lot of top-five finishes there, but no wins, so I would love to get one.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

New Hampshire Stats

Saturday will mark Haley’s first NCWTS start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Season Stats

14 starts, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis No. 103. Chase Elliott piloted this chassis to the win after starting from the pole at Martinsville Speedway in April.

– Haley’s No. 24 team is seeded sixth in the owner championship playoff standings.

– The Winamac, Ind., native has competed at NHMS in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series twice, earning 1 top-five and 2 top-10 finishes.

Quote

“I’ve got two K&N starts at New Hampshire and I ran third there last year. We’ve been working on our New Hampshire stuff for a while. Having the PJ1 or sticky substance on the track is going to affect it, but you don’t know if it’s going to be on the bottom or top so you can’t really set up your truck until you get to the track and figure that out. I think it’s going to be a driver’s track, which is what I like. I can make up for maybe some of the truck’s struggles. You can move around and if you make a bad move you can still try to make it work. It’s just a different track; very flat and racey, I really like it. I look forward to getting back to the smaller, slower tracks and back to what I grew up doing.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 NETTTS Chevrolet Silverado

New Hampshire Stats

1 start, started 9th, finished 7th Season Stats

16 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 3 top-five, 6 top-10s Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.114 at his home track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), this weekend. This chassis has been raced three previous times by Kaz this season collecting two top-15 finishes. This is also the same chassis that Ben Kennedy piloted to his first NCWTS win last year at Bristol Motor Speedway. – Longtime sponsor of Kaz, NETTTS, will be onboard the No.33 Chevrolet Silverado this weekend for the first time. NETTTS offers customized truck driving and HVACR career training programs to the New England region. – Kaz is seeded eighth in the NCWTS Playoff Standings, 2 points behind the Round of 6 cutoff. Quote

"New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) is probably one of the tracks we go to that requires the most precision. You have long straightaways, hard-breaking zones and it's flat. As soon as you roll too fast in the center of the corner, your corner is completely ruined. It's a real balance to make sure you're driving hard getting all the speed you can but not stepping over that line. And because there is no banking to hold you, you're relying heavily on aerodynamics. Even though it's a short track you run into a lot of different aero effects in traffic." "Last year in the nine races I ran in the Truck Series, this is where I got my best finish plus it's my home track. I've had success there every time I've been there in the past, and I think we'll have a really good run there this weekend to open The Playoffs."

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

