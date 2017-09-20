Ryan Reed – Kentucky Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Kentucky

Saturday night’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Kentucky Speedway will mark Ryan Reed’s eighth start at the 1.5-mile track. In his previous seven starts, Reed’s best finish of seventh came in the fall of 2016.

Reed also has one start in the ARCA Racing Series at Kentucky. He won the event in 2015 after starting ninth and leading 20 laps to take home the victory.

Earlier This Season at Kentucky

The field was taken by surprise coming to the green as the leaders unexpectedly checked up and created a melee in their wake. Ryan Reed started 21st and checked up, but was pushed from behind. Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford suffered extensive damage. The team got Reed back out on the track two laps down before requiring a trip to the garage for an oil leak. Once returning to the track, the oil temperatures kept rising, sending Reed back to the garage to end his race early–resulting in a 36th-place finish.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Kentucky

“Kentucky is a good track for us; we’ve always felt strong here. We’ve had good runs and fast cars and it will be important for us to capitalize on that this weekend. We had a good run last year at Kentucky and that carried us all the way to Charlotte. It’s big, you’ve got to do well. You see people who got themselves in trouble here last year and it took them the rest of the Playoffs to crawl their way out, and that’s guys who were good all season. You’ve got to make sure you are smart.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

