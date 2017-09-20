TJ Bell – Loudon Race Advance

UNOH 175 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: T.J. Bell

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote:

“I’m really excited to get back to the race track this weekend in Loudon,” said Bell. “I’ve always enjoyed racing here in the Truck Series, and I look for that to continue this weekend. The team has been working really hard on this truck, and I’m confident that we will have a strong piece for Saturday’s race.”

Bell at Loudon:

Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marks Bell’s sixth start at the one-mile track.

His most recent start at the track came in 2014, while his best finish of 10th came in 2008.

In addition to his NCWTS starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Bell has two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts in Loudon, with his most recent coming last season.

About the Owner:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece.

Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices.

Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.

The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.