Four Takeaways From The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Chicago

Tweet Photo Credit: Simon Scoggins

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returned to action this past Friday night for the final race of the regular season. Here are four takeaways from “TheHouse.com” 225.

Johnny Sauter goes back to victory lane – In the first time since Dover, Sauter went back to victory lane and won for the second time this year. It seems as though in the past few races, he is starting to gain momentum on championship point leader Christopher Bell. Sauter is now 15 points behind. Earlier this summer, he was as far as 40+ points behind. If there’s a time to start heating up again, it’s right now.

Christopher Bell ends as regular-season champion – For the first time this year, NASCAR had three first time regular season champions, which thus give them more playoff points. With a strong third-place finish, Bell ended as the Truck Series regular season champion. Something strange will have to happen in the playoffs, in order for Bell not to be in the final four at the end of the season.

Matt Crafton has disappointing night – The two-time series champion, Matt Crafton, had an unusual night at Chicagoland. On lap 107, he spun out and caused the last caution of the race. Crafton needs to start having better runs in the playoffs and win like he did at Eldora if he wants to have a strong shot at the championship.

Final spot determined by tiebreaker – Ben Rhodes ended up getting the final transfer spot by a tiebreaker to transfer in the playoffs. Truex ended up, unfortunately on the outside looking in. Now what the two drivers have to do, is win, especially Rhodes, but Truex is also competing for his first win as well. It will be interesting to watch the playoffs sort out in the remaining eight races of the season.

