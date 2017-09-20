GMS Racing Kentucky NXS Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Kentucky Stats

Gallagher has one NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Kentucky Speedway.

Best Finish: 13th

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize chassis No. 217 this weekend.

Quote

“I’m really looking forward to going back to Kentucky (Speedway) this weekend. We had a 13th-place finish there in July and brought home some really valuable data and notes that we can use to prepare for this race. Hopefully we get more practice time this weekend unlike last time with the bad weather and getting only one practice session in.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **