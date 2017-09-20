GMS Racing Kentucky NXS Preview
by Official Release On Tue, Sep. 19, 2017
Spencer Gallagher
No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro
Kentucky Stats
Gallagher has one NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Kentucky Speedway.
Best Finish: 13th
Additional Info
– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize chassis No. 217 this weekend.
Quote
“I’m really looking forward to going back to Kentucky (Speedway) this weekend. We had a 13th-place finish there in July and brought home some really valuable data and notes that we can use to prepare for this race. Hopefully we get more practice time this weekend unlike last time with the bad weather and getting only one practice session in.”
