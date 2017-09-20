Trevor Bayne – New Hampshire Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at New Hampshire

Bayne makes his sixth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Bayne recorded a best finish of 16th in the Sept. 2015 event at the New England track.

In four starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at New Hampshire, Bayne recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of fifth in the July 2010 event at the New England race track.

Matt Puccia at New Hampshire

Puccia will call his 14th MENCS race at New Hampshire on Sunday. In 13 previous starts, Puccia has recorded three top-fives and four top-10s with a best finish of third coming in Sept. 2011 and Sept. 2013 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping Chicago

Bayne battled a loose-handling condition on the entry of the corner and a tight-handling condition on the exit of the corner throughout Sunday afternoon’s MENCS event at Chicagoland Speedway, ultimately leading to a 22nd-place finish. Bayne, who overcame damaged sustained from contact with the outside retaining wall, improved four positions from the drop of the green flag and was one of the fastest cars on the track in the closing laps.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at New Hampshire:

“We definitely are ready to get back to New Hampshire this weekend and see if the changes we made from the summer race will apply well this weekend. It’s always fun to race in Fenway’s backyard up here and hopefully on Sunday we will put on a good show with our AdvoCare Ford.”

