Stenhouse Jr – New Hampshire Advance- Fifth Third Bank

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @Roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 22.3 and average finishing position of 20.4.

Last Time at New Hampshire

After sustaining right front fender damage to his Ford, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame adversity to earn a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race.

The Round of 16

Stenhouse Jr. sits four points out from making the top 12 with two races remaining in the round of 16.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, including 94 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery stores and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fifth Third also had a 17.9 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at New Hampshire:

“We always look forward to racing at Fenway Sports Group’s home track. New Hampshire is a fast one-mile track with multiple grooves. I’ve had decent success at Loudon in the past. With two races remaining in the round of 16, we need to make sure to execute this weekend to move up in the playoff standings to make the round of Top-12.”

