Roush Fenway “Driven For a Cause” in Support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Team to pay tribute to Prayers for Elijah Foundation

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing will GO GOLD in the month of September in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The team will utilize its ‘Driven’ Marketing program to highlight cause awareness and support throughout the month, as well as donate a replica hood in support of the Prayers for Elijah Foundation.

Roush Fenway’s Cup cars will carry special ‘gold ribbon Driven logos’ for the remaining races in September. The team will also brand pit boxes and haulers with the logo in order to increase visibility and promote awareness of the month’s significance.

A replica car hood with the logo will be produced and autographed by Roush Fenway drivers and team members. The hood will be donated to the Prayers for Elijah Foundation, a local North Carolina organization dedicated to advancing research and supporting treatment options for pediatric cancer patients with a vested interest in Epithelioid Sarcoma. The Prayers for Elijah Foundation was started by a former Roush Fenway employee whose son’s battle with pediatric cancer captured the attention of the entire NASCAR community and the Charlotte community in 2015.

In addition to race day promotion, Roush Fenway will utilize its award-winning social media presence to promote awareness of the cause throughout the month. Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #DrivenForACause to highlight stories of those affected.

