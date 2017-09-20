Hendrick Motorsports statement

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2017) – Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal the penalty announced today by NASCAR stemming from a post-race infraction at Chicagoland Speedway.

Kenny Francis, 47, has been named interim crew chief of the No. 24 NASCAR Cup Series team with driver Chase Elliott for this weekend’s event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Jacksonville, Florida, native, who was Elliott’s crew chief for five points races in 2015, currently serves as Hendrick Motorsports’ vehicle technical director and has 17 wins, 75 top-five finishes and 149 top-10s as a Cup Series crew chief.

Willmar, Minnesota, native Kevin Hulstein will serve as the team’s car chief at New Hampshire. The 38-year-old veteran mechanic joined Hendrick Motorsports in January 2002 and previously was a member of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team under crew chief Francis.

