Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Heads to New Hampshire 10th in Points

Blaney, Wood Brothers Look to Improve on Past Loudon Results

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 20, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team roll into New Hampshire this week for the second race of the NASCAR Playoffs 10th in the championship standings after an 11th-place result at Chicagoland Speedway.

To keep that position above the 12-place cutoff, the Wood Brothers Racing Team will need to improve on its recent averages at the short Delaware flat track. Since Blaney took the wheel of the iconic No. 21 Ford, he has averaged starts of 15.25 and finishes of 16.25 at New Hampshire.

Driver and crew chief point to gains made at Loudon, particularly at this year’s July race, as indicators that they will perform well this weekend.

Blaney and company need to be in the top 12 of the current 16 NASCAR Playoff teams after the Dover race on Oct. 1 to transfer into Round 2.

RYAN BLANEY

On New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

“I think I’m getting better at these flatter short tracks that are places where I usually struggle. I thought we had a good first half of the race there in July and we kind of faded toward the end of that race which was kind of disheartening. I think we can have a solid run there. We’ve gotten better and better there. We learned a little bit in the first race to hopefully have a good, solid run.”

RYAN BLANEY NASCAR PLAYOFFS STATUS:

Is 10th on the NASCAR Playoffs grid

RYAN BLANEY NEW HAMPSHIRE FAST FACTS:

Started 15th and finished 19th in July

Started 14th and 16th, finished 11th and 12th in 2016

Started 16th and finished 23rd in 2015

WOOD BROTHERS NEW HAMPSHIRE FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 32nd start at New Hampshire

Team has two top fives and five top 10s at the track

Finished second twice, with Morgan Shepherd in 1995 and Ricky Rudd in 2003

JEREMY BULLINS

On New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

“Our intermediate program is strong and Loudon is one of the places where I feel we can run top-10 all day long. We’ve been able to do that and just need to put a race together there.”

“Loudon is a place we’re gaining on. I wouldn’t say we’ve been competitive enough to win one yet, but we’ve got some things to build on. I feel like it’s just a matter of putting a race together and not having some of the things go wrong that have gone wrong in the past and if we do that, we’ll be in good shape.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE ON NBCSN, CNBC & NBC Sports App (All times Eastern)

Friday: Sept. 22, 11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m. – Practice, NBCSN

Sept. 22, 5:15 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Saturday: Sept. 23, 9-9:55 a.m.-12:20 p.m. – Practice, CNBC

Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Practice, NBC Sports App

Sunday: Sept. 24, 2 p.m. – ISM Connect 300, NBCSN

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

