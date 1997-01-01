Roush Fenway Racing’s Heads to the Land of “Wickahd” Good “Chowdah”

Roush Fenway Racing returns to northern New England as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares to tackle New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second time in the 2017 season. A Roush Fenway Ford has earned nine victories at the 1.058-mile oval. Also, it is pronounced ‘Cahncahd,’ not ‘Concord.’

MENCS

New Hampshire

Sun. 9/24/17 – 2:00 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Kentucky

Sat. 9/23/17 – 8:00 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Patriot’s Day

This weekend’s MENCS race at New Hampshire is in the home territory of Roush Fenway Racing’s co-owners the Fenway Sports Group. Fenway Sports Group is based out of Boston, Mass. and is located just 82 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Do You Like Apples?…How ‘Bout Them Apples

In 251 starts across NASCAR’s three major touring series at New Hampshire, Roush Fenway Racing has recorded nine wins, 53 top-five finishes, 97 top-10 finishes and has led 2,019 laps. Roush Fenway has also earned two pole positions and has an average finish of 13.2.

Nine “Lobstah’s” and Counting

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series at New Hampshire, including seven in the MENCS and one in both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at New Hampshire came in 1997 with former driver Jeff Burton and most recently won in the fall of 2008 with former driver Greg Biffle. Roush Fenway also earned victories in the NCWTS race in 2000 with former driver Kurt Busch and in the XFINITY Series in 2006 with former driver Carl Edwards.

Four in a Row

Roush Fenway won at least one MENCS race at New Hampshire in four consecutive seasons from 1997-2000, with former driver Burton taking the checkered flag on each occasion. In addition, Roush Fenway swept both races at New Hampshire in 2004 with former driver Busch.

Wickahd Good Domination

Former Roush Fenway driver Burton posted one of the most dominating wins in NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sept. 17, 2000, with Burton qualifying on the front row (second) and leading all 300 laps of the event en route to his fourth victory at the New England track. Roush Fenway has led over 100 laps in MENCS action at New Hampshire on six different occasions, including leading over 150 laps four times and over 190 laps three times. All-in-all, Roush Fenway has led 1,546 laps at New Hampshire in the MENCS.

Round of 16 Update

Roush Fenway driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. currently sits 14th in the Playoff standings with two races remaining in the Round of 16 and trails 12th by just four points. At the completion of the MENCS event at Dover the top-12 in the MENCS Playoff standings will advance to the next round.

XFINITY in Kentucky

Roush Fenway has started 48 NASCAR XFINITY Series races at Kentucky, earning one win, seven top-fives and 20 top-10s. Roush Fenway finished second in the first three races at Kentucky, before breaking into the win column with former Roush Fenway driver Edwards in 2005.

XFINITY First

Edwards earned the organization’s first NASCAR XFINITY Series victory at Kentucky after starting from the pole position and leading 150 of the 200 laps to score the win.

Playoffs!

Roush Fenway driver Ryan Reed heads into the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs ranked sixth as the Round of 12 begins this weekend in Kentucky. Reed’s best finish in seven previous starts at Kentucky is seventh in this event in 2016.

Roush Fenway NHMS Wins

1997-1 Burton Cup

1998-1 Burton Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-2 Burton Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2006 Edwards NXS

2000 Busch Truck

Roush Fenway in New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 180 7 34 60 2 51653 1546 20.5 16.5 54648.5

NXS 43 1 9 19 0 8167 246 14.9 13 8640.6

TRUCK 28 1 10 18 0 5550 227 12.1 10 5871.8

251 9 53 97 2 65370 2019 15.8 13.2 69160.9

RFR Kentucky Wins

2005 Edwards NXS

2003 Edwards Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

Roush Fenway at Kentucky Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 21 0 1 5 0 5070 38 18 17.3 7605

NXS 48 1 7 20 1 9022 439 11.8 14.5 13533

TRUCK 21 2 5 7 1 2847 127 10.4 15.5 4270.5

90 3 13 32 2 16939 604 13.4 15.8 25408.5

