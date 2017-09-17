NASCAR Racing Schedule for New Hampshire and Kentucky

Tweet Photo Credit: Rainier Ehrhardt/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series travels to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second playoff race in the Round of 16. They are joined by the Camping World Truck Series as it begins its playoff series with the Round of 8. The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to Kentucky Speedway for its first playoff race in the Round of 12.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 22

On Track – New Hampshire:

11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

1:30-2:25 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

3:30-4:25 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

5:15 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

Garage Cam:

11 a.m.: Cup Series

1 p.m.: Truck Series

Press Conferences :

10:30 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

10:45 a.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

11 a.m.: Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, Kaz Grala

1 p.m.: New Hampshire Motor Speedway announcement

1:30 p.m.: Ryan Newman

1:45 p.m.: Denny Hamlin

4:30 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

6:15 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying

On Track – Kentucky:

4-4:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN

6:30-7:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN

Saturday, September 23

On Track – New Hampshire :

9-9:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – CNBC

10:05 a.m.: Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 175 (175 laps, 185.15 miles) – FS1

Press Conference :

3 p.m.: Post-Truck Series Race

On Track – Kentucky :

5:35 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

8 p.m.: XFINITY Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN

Sunday, September 24

On Track – New Hampshire :

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series ISM Connect 300 (300 laps, 317.4 miles) – NBCSN

Press Conference :

5 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race

Complete TV Schedule

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: UNOH 175

Place: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 225 miles (150 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 55), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on lap 175)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300

Place: Kentucky Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: ISM Connect 300

Place: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 317.4 miles (300 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 300)

