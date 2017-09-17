NASCAR Racing Schedule for New Hampshire and Kentucky
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Sep. 21, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series travels to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the second playoff race in the Round of 16. They are joined by the Camping World Truck Series as it begins its playoff series with the Round of 8. The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to Kentucky Speedway for its first playoff race in the Round of 12.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, September 22
On Track – New Hampshire:
11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN
1:30-2:25 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1
3:30-4:25 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – FS1
5:15 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
11 a.m.: Cup Series
1 p.m.: Truck Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10:30 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson
10:45 a.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
11 a.m.: Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, Kaz Grala
1 p.m.: New Hampshire Motor Speedway announcement
1:30 p.m.: Ryan Newman
1:45 p.m.: Denny Hamlin
4:30 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
6:15 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying
On Track – Kentucky:
4-4:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN
6:30-7:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN
Saturday, September 23
On Track – New Hampshire:
9-9:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – CNBC
10:05 a.m.: Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)
1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 175 (175 laps, 185.15 miles) – FS1
Press Conference: (Watch live)
3 p.m.: Post-Truck Series Race
On Track – Kentucky:
5:35 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
8 p.m.: XFINITY Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN
Sunday, September 24
On Track – New Hampshire:
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series ISM Connect 300 (300 laps, 317.4 miles) – NBCSN
Press Conference: (Watch live)
5 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race
Race Details:
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Race: UNOH 175
Place: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS1, 12:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 225 miles (150 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 55), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on lap 175)
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Race: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300
Place: Kentucky Speedway
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: ISM Connect 300
Place: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 317.4 miles (300 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 300)