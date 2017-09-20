McDowell Looking For Best Finish At Loudon

Leavine Family Racing Sporting Procore Colors At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (September 21, 2017) – Michael McDowell is looking to earn his best finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) for the ISM Connect 300 this weekend.

In the midst of a season of bests for McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR), McDowell has recorded 13 Top-20 finishes, many of which were track bests for the 32-year old Phoenix native.

McDowell has driven part time for LFR since 2014; however, 2017 is his first full Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season for the single-car team.

Though McDowell finished 26th at the New Hampshire 301 in July at NHMS, he feels like returning to the “Magic Mile” just two months later will help the team fine-tune their setup for the 300-lap race.

“It feels like we were just at Loudon. It’s nice to go back to a track that you were just at, because you know what you had as far as setup. You also know what works and what doesn’t work. We are going to fine-tune and keep working on what we had at the race in July, and we plan on maximizing every opportunity we get.”

LFR recently announced their partnership with Procore Technologies, which will begin this weekend at NHMS. Procore is set to finish out the 2017 season with LFR and McDowell as both a primary and associate sponsor for select races.

The ISM Connect 300 will take place on Sunday, September 24 at 2PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to NBCSN for live coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for race updates.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore Construction OS connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform that helps construction firms manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Construction Project Management, Construction Financials, and Quality & Safety. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore has more than 2 million users managing billions of dollars in annual construction volume.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

