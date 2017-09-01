MyWhy Joins Justin Haley and GMS Racing as Primary Sponsor

STATESVILLE, N.C. (September 21, 2017) – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, GMS Racing, announced today that MyWhy has signed on as a primary sponsor for Justin Haley, driver of the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado. MyWhy will be featured for Haley’s NCWTS track debuts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS).

MyWhy is a social app used for privately sharing frustrations and joys, and for easily sending and receiving emotional support. Through pictures, videos, emoji characters and comments, MyWhy allows you to share your story with your followers.

“MyWhy is excited to be able to join with Justin Haley and the GMS team. Justin is all about enthusiasm and interacting with the fans which is a perfect fit for what our app has to offer,” said Mr. Creasy, a representative from MyWhy.

Haley, the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Champion, made his GMS Racing debut at Martinsville Speedway and has since earned two top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 16 starts this season. While the 18-year-old has yet to make starts at LVMS and HMS, he has a top-five and four top-10 results in six 1.5-mile starts this year. The Winamac, Ind., native’s No. 24 team is one of eight teams competing for the 2017 NCWTS Owner Championship.

“I’m excited to have MyWhy join us for Vegas and Miami. It’s really cool that they’ve created something to allow people to connect and get to know each other,” said Haley. “We’ve had some really great mile-and-a-half runs this year, so we should have a good shot at getting to Victory Lane with them on the No. 24.”

Tune in to the Las Vegas 350 on Sept. 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET and the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both races air live on FS1 and MRN.

About MyWhy

MyWhy is a social app for privately sharing frustrations and joys, and for easily sending and receiving emotional support with others.

Express what is making you shake your head, love life, or need a hug with a simple picture, video, or words. Choose who to share your story with, and how long before it disappears. Receive reactions from your friends in the form of emoji characters and comments. Let others show they care, and do the same for them.

Download MyWhy from the App Store or Google Play for free. For more information visit https://thisiswhyineed.com/.

About GMS Racing

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **