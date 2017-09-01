Ford EcoBoost / Matt DiBenedetto

New Hampshire Race Advance

Ford EcoBoost And Matt DiBenedetto Power Their Way Into New Hampshire

Race 28 of 36:

The second race of the NASCAR playoffs will take place this Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Matt DiBenedetto and the Go Fas Racing team will be representing Ford EcoBoost with a blue and white scheme that will look familiar to Ford Racing fans. This will be the first race of the 2017 season that Ford EcoBoost will be listed as the primary sponsor of the No.32 Ford.

Second Race of the NASCAR Playoffs, Second Trip to New Hampshire in 2017:

This weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will mark the second trip for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season. Earlier this season, Matt and the Go Fas Racing team had an incredible qualifying performance, qualifying 11th-fastest in the first round, ending up 17th-quick at the end of qualifying. The race did not go as they had hoped, but the team showed phenomenal speed and they hope to turn more heads this weekend. The team continues to sit 31st in the championship standings and is hard at work trying to gain a few more positions before the season ends.

Home Race for Go Fas Racing:

Every trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway is extra-special for team owner Archie St. Hilaire and team manager Mason St. Hilaire. Their family is based just less than two hours from Loudon, NH and they will have a lot of friends and family in attendance. Together, the father-son duo has built a team that has progressed rapidly through the ranks, through the XFINITY Series, into the Cup Series. From 2016 to 2017, the team has caught the attention of many teams and drivers, gaining seven spots in the championship points standings from one year to the next – a sight not commonly seen in a sport as competitive as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

DiBenedetto on New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

“Earlier in the season, we had a really fast racecar and qualified well, but we made some mistakes in the race that we can learn from going into this weekend. Gene and I feel really positive going into this weekend because of the speed we showed in the spring and if we apply those notes the way we want to, we should have a very competitive Ford EcoBoost racecar.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-943 to serve as the primary car this weekend.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Starts: 5

Average Start: 27

Average Finish: 30.8

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a "like" on Facebook – "Matt DiBenedetto Racing". For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

