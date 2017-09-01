Steph Races Mustang GT at Ford Performance Racing School Track & Road Course – Hot Lap

Steph Wood visited Ford Performance’s Racing School recently for her first official driving lesson on an actual road course. In this episode on AmericanMuscle’s HotLap, Steph pilots an S550 Mustang packed-full of Ford Performance goodies and discusses all of the intricacies to Ford’s racing program. From apexes to understeer, Steph gets the lowdown on how to run the corners to get the best line to ensure maximum traction and efficiency.

