Power Stop(R) LLC Partners With MB Motorsports

Industry Leader In High Performance Brakes Partners With MB Motorsports

Wright City, MO- Power Stop® LLC, the leader in high performance brake upgrade kits, has partnered with the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, MB Motorsports.

According to Rodion Galperin, Creative Director/Marketing at Power Stop, “NASCAR Camping World Truck Series fans are passionate about their cars and trucks. What better way to reach them than with a team that has such a rich history in the sport?”

Power Stop® LLC has been the leading brand in performance braking systems since 1995. Power Stop® first introduced its 1-Click Brake Kit™ in November 2010, and pioneered the performance brake upgrade category by providing exceptional quality brake parts at an affordable price.

“Power Stop has a product-line that allows people to really improve the braking performance of their car or truck,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “Like their website says, Power Stop has brake upgrades for anything you drive.”

Adds Galperin, “We’re looking forward to starting this partnership with MB Motorsports. The fact that our first race together is at our hometown track, Chicagoland Speedway, only makes it better.”

Power Stop® LLC is based in Bedford Park, IL. For more information on the company, visit www.powerstop.com or follow them on Facebook, @powerstop.

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

About Power Stop® LLC

Power Stop® LLC has been the leading brand in performance braking systems since 1995. Power Stop® first introduced its 1-Click Brake Kit™ in November 2010, and pioneered the performance brake upgrade category by providing exceptional quality brake parts at an affordable price. Power Stop® is headquartered in Bedford Park, IL. You can reach Power Stop ® at PowerStop.com or call, 708-325-1101.

For more information on MB Motorsports and its marketing partners, visit www.mbracing.net or follow them on Twitter @MBMotorsports or Facebook, MB Motorsports

For more information on Power Stop® LLC, visit PowerStop.com follow them on Facebook, @powerstop.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **