CHEVY MENCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE TWO: Post Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

ISM CONNECT 300

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 2nd

DID YOU GET THE LAP YOU WERE LOOKING FOR? DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOU COULD HAVE MADE UP SOME TIME?

“I felt like maybe I got in the corner a little hot and got myself a little bit too loose and to the brakes too hard. But, I feel like overall my lap was pretty good. The No. 18 (Kyle Busch) has been really fast recently, and especially in qualifying all year. So, for us to be second to him is not bad. We had the pole here earlier in the year and got encumbered, but we had to back it up with a front row start. It feels good. We’ll have a nice pit stall selection. Hopefully we can have another smooth day.”

YOU ALSO FINISHED SECOND HERE IN THE SPRING. BETWEEN THAT AND WINNING AT RICHMOND, HOW MUCH CONFIDENCE DO YOU COME TO THIS RACE TRACK WITH?

“Typically, these short tracks, here and Richmond and Martinsville, I probably still struggle at, but Phoenix are typically my worst tracks. But for some reason, this year I’ve been running really good at them, aside from Martinsville. But I feel like I still would have finished 11th there had I not blown up there at the end. So yeah, it’s been kind of a weird season for me. I’ve worked really hard to get better at this stuff, but I think it’s taken up until this year (when) we’ve gotten our cars better and I think the stuff that I’ve done is finally starting to click and probably some of strongest tracks have been on these short or flat tracks. So, it’s been fun where typically I dread coming to some of these places.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 5 ROAD TO RACE DAY CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 9th

TALK ABOUT YOUR DAY TODAY AT NEW HAMPSHIRE IT APPEARED TO BE VERY SUCCESSFUL FROM PRACTICE AND NOW IN QUALIFYING:

“Yeah, it was really nice. The car was balanced really well the entire day. We made gains every time out and that final run I was just a tick tight and then gave up about a tenth that I thought I could run better. I gave up about a tenth, which I thought we could have been top five and that would have been pretty cool, but still a really solid Friday.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 11th

THIS IS A REALLY HARD PLACE TO PASS ARE YOU HAPPY WITH YOUR STARTING SPOT:

“I think with the way the cautions fall you just have to be on the right side of the guys who pit or the guys that don’t pit. It is one of the hardest tracks to pass on, so you kind of have to have everything go just right.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 12th

NOT SO BAD FOR A BACKUP CAR:

“No, not so bad, of course we want more. Qualifying round three did not go as planned. The adjustments just didn’t work like we thought they would, but a solid performance. These guys have had to work so hard all day and I feel bad tearing one up early, but a decent starting spot and we will build on that.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 14th

HOW IS YOUR BACKUP CAR SINCE QUALIFYING WAS REALLY THE FIRST RUNS YOU HAD MADE IN IT:

“It was okay, I thought that really for everything that happened it could have been a lot worse. I mean when you are in that position we are out of race cars, so, you don’t want to do anything stupid and wreck another one. So, that was the big thing.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 17th

“We struggled qualifying here earlier this year and that was about a 12, 13 positions pick up for us. We worked hard on it today and kind of through the week and I’m happy with it, but there is always a little bit more, I feel like we need. So, going into the race, I will just fight hard. This is a place I feel like I race pretty well at and I don’t qualify very well at. So, I’m starting better than we did earlier this year.”

