Richard Petty Motorsports ISM Connect 300 Qualifying Report

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Aric Almirola and the No. 43 Smithfield Ford team found good speed in race trim in Friday morning’s practice session. In qualifying trim, the car was tight. The team made some adjustments before qualifying that evening. Unfortunately, the adjustments only helped the exit of Turn Four. The team qualified 29th for Sunday’s race and will have two practice sessions on Saturday to dial in their Ford Fusion.

Starting positions:

1: Kyle Busch

29: Aric Almirola, No. 43 Smithfield Ford

Comments from Almirola after qualifying at New Hampshire:

“I felt like our car was decent in race trim, but we were just too tight in qualifying trim. The car was better off of Turn Four, but we just couldn’t turn in the center of the corners. We’ll work on it tomorrow. We’ll have to make up some ground here during the race, but I trust Drew (Blickensderfer) to make good strategy calls to get us there.”

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola wheels the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **