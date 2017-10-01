Bayne Finishes 24th in New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. (Sept. 24, 2017) – Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion, recorded a 24th-place finish in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after fighting a loose-handling condition on entry and a tight-handling condition through the center of the corner throughout the afternoon.

“We kept fighting all race long today,” said Bayne after the race. “We will keep digging and get ready for next week in Dover. I want to thank all my guys on this AdvoCare Ford for their hard work this weekend. Today wasn’t the result we were looking for but we will rebound next week and look for a solid run in Dover.”

Bayne took the green flag for the 300-Lap event from the 23rd position but was quickly shuffled back to 27th after getting forced three-wide on the opening lap. Throughout the first stage, Bayne reported to crew chief Matt Puccia that the AdvoCare Ford was free into the corner and very tight rolling through the middle. Despite the handling woes, the Roush Fenway Racing driver maintained his track position and ended the caution-free opening stage in the 27th position.

After pitting for four tires and a chassis adjustment, Bayne returned to the track for the second stage in 27th. In a stage dominated by a long green-flag run, the Knoxville, Tenn. native continued to battle with being loose on entry and tight through the middle of the corner. Although still fighting the handling issues, Bayne narrowly avoided a multi-car incident on the final lap of Stage 2 to take the green and checkered flag in 25th.

Puccia called the 2011 Daytona 500 Champion back to pit road once again between stages for four tires and another round of adjustments. As a result of the stop, Bayne returned to the track for the ensuing restart on Lap 159 in the 23rd position. Bayne continued to fight for position in the top 25 throughout the final stage before contact following a Lap 272 restart knocked the Roush Fenway driver sideways coming off of the second corner. Fortunately, the contact caused minimal damage to the AdvoCare Ford and Bayne was able to return to the track with four fresh tires.

In the closing laps, Bayne would improve two positions to take the checkered flag in the 24th position.

Next up for the MENCS is Dover International Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 1.

NEXT UP:

One-Mile Dover International Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017

2:00pm EST on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

RACE SUMMARY

Trevor Bayne

Started: 23rd

Finished: 24th

Complete Race Results:

www.roushfenway.com

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **