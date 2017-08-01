GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

8 starts, 1 win, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s

Season Stats

17 starts, 2 wins, 9 top-fives, 14 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis No. 301. Sauter raced this chassis to his second win of the season at Chicagoland Speedway. It debuted earlier in the year at Iowa Speedway (start: 4th, finish: 2nd).

– Following a ninth-place showing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sauter sits second in the NCWTS driver championship point standings.

Quote

“Las Vegas is getting a little rigid, a little rough, and with the setups we’re running you’re sacrificing a little ride quality for speed. Vegas is always one of those places where you go out there and it’s a one day show. You practice early, then qualify later in the afternoon, and then go right in to the race, so you’ve got to be on your game. It puts a pretty big emphasis on making sure you’re right when you get there. It still has it’s challenges but I do think that race track has come around as far as being able to race all over the place so I look forward to that this time.”



JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 MyWhy Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

Saturday will mark Haley’s first NCWTS start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Season Stats

15 starts, 2 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis No. 302. This chassis was last run at Chicagoland Speedway, where Haley qualified ninth and finished 14th.

– In six starts at 1.5-mile tracks this year, Haley has earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

– Haley’s No. 24 team is seventh in the owner championship playoff standings, three points out of sixth.

Quote

“There have been several tracks that I’m racing on for the first time this year. We’ve got a couple coming up including Las Vegas this weekend. Luckily, it hasn’t really taken much time to get acclimated to mile-and-a-half tracks during practice. It’s really just been about figuring out where the bumps are, or those other characteristics that may impact how you drive, and Las Vegas is obviously a very rough, bumpy track. I think it’s been almost harder adapting to the race conditions, what the race throws at you and how the temperatures affect it. These trucks are so sensitive on temperature, there are just so many little things that affect the truck.”



KAZ GRALA

No. 33 Kiklos Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

Kaz will be making his first NCWTS start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Season Stats

17 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 3 top-five, 7 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.303 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Kaz last ran this chassis a couple weeks ago at Chicagoland Speedway, qualifying 14th and finishing ninth.

– After one race in the Round of 8, Kaz is seeded sixth in the NCWTS Playoff Standings, 3 points above the cutoff line.

Quote

“Chicagoland (Speedway) was a tough one for us but it got us moving in the right direction for Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) this weekend. We’ll be trying something a bit new and hopefully finding some speed with that. I’m excited about that race because it’s an opportunity to better ourselves. If we can take the execution we had in Chicago and add a bit more speed to it, we should be good for Vegas.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **