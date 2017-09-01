Timothy Peters joins Young’s Motorsports for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Officials from Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) veteran Timothy Peters (@TimothyPeters_) will drive the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday night’s Las Vegas 350 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Peters, the defending Las Vegas pole winner will be reunited with former Red Horse Racing crew chief Chad Kendrick, where the two hope they can rekindle their potent driver-crew chief combo and earn Young’s Motorsports their second top-10 finish of the season.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Young’s Motorsports,” said team principal and driver Tyler Young. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for Timothy not only as a competitor but as a pure talent behind the wheel. I’m excited to see him behind the wheel of one of our trucks and hope that it can bring one of our best finishes of the year.”

Peters, 36, invades Las Vegas on the heels of capturing a stunning victory in this past Saturday night’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 prestigious NASCAR Late Model race under the lights at the historic Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It was the Danville, Virginia’s native second victory in the crown jewel Late Model race.

With the sweet celebration still refreshing, Peters returns to the Truck Series for the first time in nearly four months and eyes his fourth top-10 in seven races in 2017.

“I can’t thank Young’s Motorsports enough for the chance to drive their truck this weekend at Las Vegas,” sounded Peters. “I’ve known Tyler a long time and I know he works hard to keep his team going at every race. Hopefully, we can go to Las Vegas this weekend and have a strong showing and some fun too.”

Longtime Peters supporters Autos by Nelson and Honda Generators will adorn the No. 02 Chevrolet for the 18th NCWTS race of the season.

Autos by Nelson strives to meet customers’ needs by offering award-winning sales, service, rental, collision and wrecker service. They have seven rooftops that carry new Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Honda, Kia, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota vehicles. Those are complemented by a huge selection of nearly 500 pre-owned vehicles.

In nine previous starts at LVMS, Peters owns one pole, one win (2013), five top-five and seven top-10 finishes with an average finish of 9.3 during an 11-year span.

Overall, in 236 NCWTS starts, Peters has earned eight poles, 10 wins, 57 top-five and 121 top-10 finishes and has led over 1,500 laps in competition. In a span of 13 years, Peters has crafted an average start and finish of 12.7 respectively.

The Las Vegas 350 (146 laps / 219 miles) is the 18th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Sat, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:25 a.m., with a final practice session is set for 10:00 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 3:10 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway Fast Facts:

Driver: Timothy Peters (@TimothyPeters_)

Owner: Randy Young (Young’s Motorsports)

Crew Chief: Chad Kendrick

Truck Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Engine Builder: Collins Engine Works

