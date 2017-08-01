Four Takeaways From The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series-New Hampshire

Tweet Photo Credit: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series began their Round of 8 this past weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Here are some takeaways from the UNOH 175.

Christopher Bell dominates at New Hampshire – Another race, another dominant weekend for the no.4 JBL Tundra driver. He dominated by starting second, won both stages and led 73 to earn seven playoff points. This was able to punch him into the Round of 6. Ryan Truex continues solid season – On Saturday afternoon, Ryan Truex tied his second-best finish of his career. The Mayetta, New Jersey driver led 28 laps while finishing top 10 in both stages. The last time Truex finished second was in 2016 at Daytona. Truex now has seven top fives and eleven top 10 finishes this season. While it might be considered an upset, don’t be surprised if Truex ends up in victory lane before the year is said and done. Kaz Grala and Austin Cindric have a little run in – On lap 128, the caution flew for the fifth and final time of the race. It was to no surprise that replay cameras showed Grala, giving a little love tap to Cindric’s back bumper and thus causing Cindric to spin out. This was, of course, due to Cindric giving a bump to Grala on the last lap at Canada. Both drivers rebounded nicely and finished inside the top 10. After the race, Grala and Cindric were shown to give a little fist bump. It looks as though the differences may be settled between the two for now. Todd Gilliland rebounds from pit road penalty – After finishing eighth in Stage 1, Gilliland, like others, came down pit road for scheduled adjustments. However, as he exited his pit box, Gilliland accidentally ran over his pit equipment which sent him to the rear of the field before Stage 2 started. He rebounded nicely in Stage 2 by finishing in the same spot as Stage 1. Gilliland ultimately finished third, giving him his best finish of the year.

