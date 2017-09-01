GMS Racing Dover NXS Preview
by Official Release On Tue, Sep. 26, 2017
SPENCER GALLAGHER
No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro
Dover Stats
Gallagher has one NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Dover International Speedway.
Best Finish: 31st
Additional Info
– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize a composite body this weekend; chassis No. 213.
Quote
“Dover is a track like no other. When they say it’s a monster, it seriously is. Last time we were there in June we had some electrical issues that caused us to get multiple laps down. Hopefully we have some better luck this weekend and finish out the last couple of races on a high note.”
