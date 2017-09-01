GMS Racing Dover NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Dover Stats

Gallagher has one NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Dover International Speedway.

Best Finish: 31st

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize a composite body this weekend; chassis No. 213.

Quote

“Dover is a track like no other. When they say it’s a monster, it seriously is. Last time we were there in June we had some electrical issues that caused us to get multiple laps down. Hopefully we have some better luck this weekend and finish out the last couple of races on a high note.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

