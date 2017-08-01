Trevor Bayne – Dover Advance

Team: No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Dover International Speedway – Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Dover

Trevor Bayne will make his sixth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Dover this weekend.

In five previous starts, Bayne has earned a best finish of 10th in the spring 2016 event at the one-mile oval.

In seven career starts in the XFINTIY Series at “The Monster Mile,” Bayne has recorded two top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 9.3. His best finish of second came in the May 2014 event at the one-mile oval.

Matt Puccia at Dover

Puccia will be atop the box for his 13th MENCS event at Dover on Sunday afternoon. In 12 previous races, Puccia recorded a best finish of ninth with former driver Greg Biffle in the Oct. 2013 event.

Recapping New Hampshire

Bayne recorded a 24th-place finish in Sunday’s MENCS event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after fighting a loose-handling condition on entry and a tight-handling condition through the center of the corner throughout the afternoon.

Driven For a Cause

Roush Fenway Racing will GO GOLD in the month of September in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The team will utilize its ‘Driven’ Marketing program to highlight cause awareness and support throughout the month, as well as donate a replica hood in support of the Prayers for Elijah Foundation.

Roush Fenway’s MENCS cars will carry special ‘gold ribbon Driven logos’ for the remaining races in September. The team will also brand pit boxes and haulers with the logo in order to increase visibility and promote awareness of the month’s significance.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Dover:

“Dover is fast and challenging. You can really carry a ton of speed through the corner and anything can happen. We had a fast Roush Fenway Ford here in the spring before getting collected in that last lap deal but I am confident that we will be just as quick this weekend with our Ford EcoBoost Ford.”

