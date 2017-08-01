Ricky Stenhouse Jr – Dover Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Dover International Speedway

Stenhouse has 10 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Dover with an average starting position of 18.0 and average finishing position of 21.1.

Last time at Dover

After leading three laps and running in the top-10 for a majority of the first 50 laps at the Monster Mile, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. blew two right front tires ultimately sending his Ford to the garage resulting in a 39th-place finish.

Driven For a Cause

Roush Fenway Racing will GO GOLD in the month of September in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The team will utilize its ‘Driven’ Marketing program to highlight cause awareness and support throughout the month, as well as donate a replica hood in support of the Prayers for Elijah Foundation.

Roush Fenway’s Cup cars will carry special ‘gold ribbon Driven logos’ for the remaining races in September. The team will also brand pit boxes and haulers with the logo in order to increase visibility and promote awareness of the month’s significance.

In the Standings

Stenhouse Jr. currently holds the final transfer position in the Round of 16 that will advance to the Round of 12. Stenhouse is currently tied with Austin Dillon. The final race of the Round of 16 is this weekend where Stenhouse needs to be in Top 12 to advance.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Dover:

”I’m really looking forward to Dover this weekend. We had a strong car there earlier this year but blew a right front tire, which ultimately ended our day. We have fought back and are currently in the final transfer spot to move on. We need to make sure we have a mistake free weekend and execute on pit-road. I think if we can do that then we have a great shot at moving on to the next round.”

