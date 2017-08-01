Ryan Reed – Dover Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Dover

This weekend’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Dover International Speedway marks Ryan Reed’s eighth start at the Monster Mile. In his seven previous starts, Reed has one top-five and two top-10 finishes. His best finish of fifth came in the spring race.

Spring Dover 2017

Ryan Reed earned a career-best Dover finish of fifth in the spring race earlier this season. Reed had a fast No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang and was able to capitalize on pit strategy for track position. Reed led the field to the final stage and over the final 50 laps settled into fifth.

#LillyStrong

The hashtag #LillyStrong will appear over the passenger side of Ryan’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang this weekend at Dover. Four members of Ryan’s pit crew are participating in the #NASCARFitChallenge and #LillyStrong is their team handle. The live event will take place on Wednesday, October 4 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The Playoffs

Reed enters this weekend eighth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff grid, just two points out of seventh, following his 10th-place finish last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. The first three rounds of the Playoffs consist of races at Kentucky Speedway, Dover and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, four contenders will be eliminated from the Playoffs.

Reed on Dover

“We struggled at Dover last year, but were able to use some pit strategy to get a decent run in the fall. I’ve spent some time in the simulator and that has definitely helped me. We had a good run in the spring here and we need another solid run for the Playoffs. We did what we needed to last weekend at Kentucky and we need to keep up that momentum.”

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

