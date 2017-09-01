Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Focus on Playoff Advancement

Blaney is Currently Eighth in Quest for 2017 NASCAR Championship

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 27, 2017 – The last time Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team ran at Dover International Speedway, a broken axle prevented them from an impressive top-10 finish. They will need to avoid the racing pitfalls this weekend during the Apache Warrior 400 to maintain or improve their position in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Blaney and company are currently eighth in the Playoff standings going into the first elimination race of the 2017 postseason. Twelve of the 16 Playoff drivers will advance into Round 2, which starts Oct. 8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

When the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 Ford has avoided mechanical problems, Blaney has run well at Dover. He started 18th and finished eighth in his first attempt in 2016. A blown tire in the fall race last season prevented a better finish.

RYAN BLANEY

On the NASCAR Playoffs:

“Being able to return to a place and close out the first round strong would be really nice. You never know what could happen. We could break or get in a wreck, so we’ll just go and have a solid day and see what we can do.”

On Dover International Speedway:

“We’ve always run well at Dover. That’s a pretty cool place and it’s constantly changing with the rubber that gets put down there. You’re always moving your line around and it gets pretty fun. It’s all about trying to make sure your car can adapt to the race track as it changes during a run. That’s something that’s challenging to a driver but it’s fun to work with the track bar and the brake bias during a run.”

“We broke an axle there in June when we were running eighth or ninth, which kind of stunk because I thought we had a pretty decent car there. I think that track will be pretty good to us.”

RYAN BLANEY NASCAR PLAYOFFS STATUS:

Is eighth on the NASCAR Playoffs grid

RYAN BLANEY DOVER FAST FACTS:

Broken axle thwarted a top-10 finish in June

Started 18th and finished eighth in 2016 spring race

Has two top-five finishes in four XFINITY Series starts at Dover

WOOD BROTHERS DOVER FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 77th overall start at Dover

Has seven wins at Dover, the last coming in fall of 1981 with Neil Bonnett driving

Also has 17 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes at Dover

Team has won four poles at the track, all with David Pearson behind the wheel between 1972 and 1975

JEREMY BULLINS

On Dover International Speedway:

“Dover is a place where I feel we can run top 10 all day long. We’ve been able to do that and just need to put a race together there. Back in June we were running in the top 10 and broke an axle. We fixed that problem and won the next race at Pocono. I see no reason why we can’t be strong at Dover.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE ON NBCSN & CNBC (All times Eastern)

Friday: Sept. 29, 10-11:25 a.m. – Practice, NBCSN

Sept. 29, 3:40 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Saturday: Sept. 30, 10:30-11:25 a.m. – Practice, CNBC

Sept. 30, 1-1:55 p.m. – Practice, CNBC

Sunday: Oct. 1, 2 p.m. – Apache Warrior 400, NBCSN

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.