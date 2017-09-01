Travis Pastrana – Las Vegas 350 Race Advance

Las Vegas 350 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: Travis Pastrana

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I love NASCAR, and Las Vegas is always a good time, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend,” said Pastrana. “I’ve actually worked with several of the people on this team in the past. It’s a fun group and we have a good rapport. NASCAR is something that challenges me. I’ve done a lot of work over the past couple of years to try and improve my pavement skills. I’m really excited to be able to get behind the wheel again and see what we can do in the Truck Series.”

Pastrana at Las Vegas: Pastrana has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts under his belt, both of which came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His most recent start was in this race in 2015.

Pastrana in NASCAR: In addition to his NCWTS experience, Pastrana has one pole and four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, coming in 2013.

On the Truck: Serving as Pastrana’s primary sponsor for this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is Wienerschnitzel. Additionally, Boot Campaign, Black Rifle Coffee Company, SilencerCo, Nitro Circus, Alpinestars and Palms Casino Resort will provide sponsorship support to the No. 45 team for the race.

Meet and Greet: Pastrana will host a meet and greet at the Las Vegas Wienerschnitzel, located at 4470 E. Charleston Blvd., approx.10 miles from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Friday, Sept. 29, from 1-3 p.m. Fans are encouraged to come out to the restaurant to meet the action sports star, get an autograph and see his No. 45 Chevy.

About the Crew Chief: Pastrana reunites with Cody Efaw, who served as his car chief in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2013. In 2017, Efaw has assumed the role of crew chief of the No. 45 machine.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

