CHEVY MENCS AT DOVER TWO: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

APACHE WARRIOR 400 PRESENTED BY LUCAS OIL

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DOVER, DELAWARE

October 1, 2017

BOWTIE BULLETS

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE:

Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers with 39 victories at Dover International Speedway. A win by a Team Chevy driver this weekend would add Dover to the elite list of tracks that Chevrolet has over 40 victories, a feat no other manufacturer competing in NASCAR’s top division can claim. Those tracks include: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

PLAYOFF UPDATE:

Of Chevrolet’s seven playoff contenders that began after the race at Richmond on a quest for this season’s championship trophy, Kyle Larson is the only one heading into Dover that is assured advancement to the second segment of the Playoffs, the Round of 12. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson is 32 points above the cut line followed by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott who has a 26-point cushion above the cut line. Jamie McMurray is nine positive points toward continuing forward as a championship contender. Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman are flirting with the cutoff line. Dillon is tied for the 12th and final advancement spot. Newman is only one point behind Dillon, creating a fierce battle for the final spot in the Round of 12. Kasey Kahne is currently 16th in the standings and is all but in a ‘must win’ situation in order to move on and have an opportunity to compete for this year’s championship title.

CHEVY HISTORY MINUTE:

Did you know, Bobby Allison, driving a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, won the first race for the brand at Dover International Speedway in 1972. Since then 18 other different Team Chevy drivers have gone to Victory Lane at Dover powered by the Bowtie Brand.

MASTER OF THE MONSTER MILE:

Career-long Chevrolet driver and seven-time Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson, leads all drivers with 11 career victories at ‘The Monster Mile’.

POLE MAN:

Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet SS, leads all active drivers with four pole awards at the Monster Mile on his racing resume.

MILESTONE ON THE HORIZON:

Chevrolet is one pole win away from yet another milestone to write in the NASCAR history books. The next Chevrolet Camaro driver competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to earn the pole will record Chevy’s 400th pole award in that division.

TUNE-IN:

The Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil is scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 1st at 2:00 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 775 wins and 693 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 39 of 95 races at Dover International Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet SS, has 11 victories at Dover International Speedway (’02 – TWICE, ’05,’09 – TWICE, ’10,’12,’13,’14, ’15 & ‘17)

Dale Earnhardt, Jr., No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS, has one victory at the Monster Mile (’01)

Ryan Newman, No. 31 Chevrolet SS, has visited Victory Lane at Dover International Speedway three times (’03 – TWICE & ’04)

A Chevrolet driver has won two of the four races at Dover International Speedway

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Dover International Speedway 23 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 192 top five and 365 top 10 finishes at Dover International Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CHEVROLET SS – 3RD IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“Dover is a really good track for me, and a place that’s fun to drive. We’ve done what we needed to do in the first couple races of the playoffs, and we’re already through to the next round, so this weekend we’ll keep trying to not make mistakes and put our Credit One Bank Chevy in a position to compete for a win on Sunday.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – 7TH IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“Dover, hands down, is one of my favorite tracks. It suits my driving style as well as the team in how they build and set up the cars. We have had so much success over the years at Dover, I wish we raced there every weekend. I can’t wait to get in that race car.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 MOUNTAIN DEW CHEVROLET SS – 9TH IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“I’ve been trying to talk to him (Jimmie Johnson) every time I’ve ever been. I still haven’t figured it out, but yes, I would say he is the best there, no doubt. I would love to know what makes him so good at that track. I feel like I have learned some things and have gotten better there over the past few races. We had a solid race there last time. I had a solid race in the fall of last year too. I think we are gaining on it. We are not to his level by any means, but I think we are gaining on it.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CHEVROLET SS – 11TH IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“If we can match our effort from the first race at Dover this season, I think we will be in pretty good shape with the Playoff situation. We didn’t qualify great, but we raced to a top-10 finish. This track demands your attention at all times with the speeds that we run into the corners. It is also a tough place for our pit crew with a very narrow pit road, everyone has to be on their toes. There isn’t much time to let your guard down. I think that makes it a lot of fun and gives it a lot of character. When your car is good, Dover is a lot of fun, but if you are off just a little bit, it makes for a long day.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AAA CHEVROLET SS – 13TH IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

“It is a little crazier the way the rubber lays down on the track and the way you can get up really high at certain times in that race. The bottom is obviously always the preferred groove there, but the top does come in pretty early in the race. I have always enjoyed Dover. Last year it was the cutoff race that put us into the second round and we had a solid run and were really fast on the long run there. I can’t wait to get there.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CHEVROLET SS – 14TH IN PLAYOFF STANDINGS

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 5 FARMERS INSURANCE CHEVROLET SS – 16TH IN PLAYOFF IN STANDINGS

“Dover is probably one of my favorite tracks and always has been. It’s definitely one of the more difficult tracks. The hardest thing about Dover is on a long run your tires build up with so much air that your car starts bouncing a lot more and your head starts moving around a lot more. Every time the car bounces it tries to take grip out of the front or rear tires, whichever one is close to sliding. Trying to control that as a driver and with the balance of your car to me is key to really running well there.”

CHEVROLET DRIVERS NOT IN PLAYOFF CONTENTION:

DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CHEVROLET SS – 22ND IN STANDINGS

“I’m looking forward to Dover. Well…I’m especially looking forward to some of the tracks that we have coming up after that – Martinsville, Talladega, Texas, Phoenix, etc. I don’t know how we’re going to do at Dover, it hasn’t been a great track for us the past several years. I appreciate everybody’s support though and it does help. We’re going to keep grinding and keep working hard and try to get a good run for everybody this weekend.”

PAUL MENARD, NO. 27 RICHMOND/MENARDS CHEVROLET SS – 23RD IN STANDINGS

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET SS – 24TH IN STANDINGS

“Obviously, the GEICO Chevrolet team has some extra anticipation going back to Dover. The early race there was a great weekend for our team. I like racing at Dover. It’s a tough track and it’s just really fun to race. We will have an honorary pit crew member with us from the Dover Air Force base. That will add a little something more to the weekend. I can’t wait to get there.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, NO. 95 PROCORE CHEVROLET SS – 25TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover was really good to us the last time we were there. We ended up with a Top-20 finish, but we were actually running very well. We ended up having a loose wheel, which messed us up. It was one of those days where we were hoping a caution would fall, but it didn’t fall and we had to pit. I feel good about our overall package going back this week. We have something to build on, and it’s a lot easier when you ran well there last time.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KINGSFORD CHEVROLET SS – 26TH IN STANDINGS

“The landing from Turns 1 and 3 is better than any roller coaster that I’ve ever been on. When you come through the corners, you’ve got this feeling of just dropping out of the racetrack, and then once you land back in, it is very abrupt. There are some bumps getting into Turn 3 that make it really rough. It’s a feeling unlike any other. It’s pretty wild. It’s one of the reasons that track is so much fun to race is those transitions there. We had a decent run there earlier this summer and we’ve been working on some things to improve our short track program at JTG Daugherty Racing, and I’m looking forward to seeing how our No. 37 Kingsford Charcoal Chevrolet can unload this weekend.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS – 27TH IN STANDINGS

“Dover, a racetrack that is basically as close as you can get to a roller coaster. You jump into the corners. You feel like you are running 230 mph around that place. One of my favorite places, puts on a great race. A race track that for about 400 laps you are holding your breath. Intense, great racing, fast pretty much every adjective that you can find to describe that race track it is one of the coolest race tracks I’ve ever been to. Fun, a place that we have had really good success at and hopefully even more this time.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2017 STATISTICS:

Wins: 10

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,593

Top-five finishes: 42

Top-10 finishes: 87

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 775 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 693

Laps Lead to Date: 230,039

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,916

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,044

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,110

Chevrolet: 774

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 756

Ford: 656

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 105

