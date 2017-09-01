Hot 20 – You will not see any old men taking a knee during the national anthem at Dover

Tweet Photo Credit: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

When they play the national anthem in Dover, you will not see a single old man get down on his knees. First of all, it is too damn hard to get back up. Secondly, and most importantly, for some inexplicable reason, an old guy’s knees become as tender as their testicles. That is just an uncomfortable fact of life.

I agree with peaceful protest and free speech. Take that away, and one alternative is to shut up and just go along in order to get along. That is not my way and never has been. However, when all such forms of peaceful protest and opposition against anything are banned, all you are left with is raising absolute hell to gain attention and then you face the risk getting your ass kicked. I do not believe we are anywhere near that.

When your form of peaceful protest is deemed to be disrespectful to your nation, when the paying customer is offended and decides to take their business elsewhere, maybe one needs to reconsider a more effective form of protest. No matter the cause, you want the people with you, to support you bringing attention to it, to even cause them to rally to deal with the issue. To do otherwise renders the action as ineffective and nothing more than a divisive self-indulgement. Lord knows, we have seen far too much of that lately.

If you want to show that you stand for inclusiveness, why not have both teams standing shoulder to shoulder together in visual solidarity for their cause, any cause, while still honoring the nation that has given them so much? With league support, players can wear respectful logos, there could be supportive banners, they could honor those who support their cause, have them on the field for the national anthem, have them sing it, or be part of a respectful yet stirring half-time presentation. These are just some of the things they can do if they truly desire to bring attention to their cause, to seek a solution to the wrongs they wish addressed, rather than just playing at being social warriors. That goes for anyone, even Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Just do not disrespect your nation. At least NASCAR gets it. So did Martin Luther King, Jr.

Now, allow me to climb down from my pedestal and return to writing about sports, where our contenders for the championship will be reduced by four when they complete the Monster Mile in Dover. For an old guy, climbing down from a pedestal is about as painful as taking a knee.

1. MARTIN TRUEX JR. – SEGMENT WIN – 2149 Pts – 5 Wins

Looked like he had something for Kyle last week until fate decided it had something for him.

2. KYLE BUSCH – SEGMENT WIN – 2119 Pts – 3 Wins

At this moment in time, the two best are leading the way.

3. KYLE LARSON – 2125 POINTS – 4 Wins

Locked into the next round, but still searching for a main sponsor for next year.

4. BRAD KESELOWSKI – 2106 POINTS – 2 Wins

Was fourth in his final fall race at New Hampshire. Next year, they will be in Las Vegas.

5. DENNY HAMLIN – 2088 POINTS – 2 Wins

“I’d rather run good and finish bad then run bad and finish a little better, honestly.”

6. MATT KENSETH – 2087 POINTS

No wins but could finish last on Sunday and he still is locked into the next round.

7. JIMMIE JOHNSON – 2076 POINTS – 3 Wins

Get knocked out early at Dover, and the season can take a very bad turn.

8. RYAN BLANEY – 2070 POINTS – 1 Win

Moving from a single car operation to one with cars and drivers in stock and open wheel.

9. CHASE ELLIOTT – 2070 POINTS

So damned popular they named the playoffs after him.

10. KEVIN HARVICK – 2069 POINTS – 1 Win

Don’t you just love it when teammates come together?

11. JAMIE MCMURRAY – 2053 POINTS

Nice and steady could work for this round, but probably not so much in the next.

12. RICKY STENHOUSE JR. – 2044 POINTS – 2 Wins

I am guessing the odds of winning the title start getting pretty long about here

13. AUSTIN DILLON – 2044 POINTS – 1 Win

He better not take the knee on Sunday, or Grandpa might have to fire his ass.

14. RYAN NEWMAN – 2043 POINTS – 1 Win

Not exactly setting the track on fire, yet all he needs is to smolder a bit hotter than some others.

15. KURT BUSCH – 2027 POINTS – 1 Win

Has not won since the Daytona 500. Has to win this Sunday.

16. KASEY KAHNE – 2023 POINTS – 1 Win

What odds must one give in order to have someone bet on him this week?

17. JOEY LOGANO – 719 POINTS – 1 Win

The last time Joey experienced the kind of time-out he received last week, he was 3 years old.

18. CLINT BOWYER – 718 POINTS

Last June at Dover, he had to stop for a leak.

19. ERIK JONES – 703 POINTS

The final eight races are just a dry run for what we might expect to come next season.

20. DANIEL SUAREZ – 624 POINTS

An average finish of 15.6 is much better than, say, Junior’s 21.6 over the season.

