Almirola Makes First Start this Season at Favorite Track

No. 43 Smithfield Team Will Utilize Notes from June Race at Dover

Dover International Speedway is one of Aric Almirola’s favorite tracks. A back injury forced Almirola to watch the race at Dover earlier this year from afar. Almirola will lean on his team for notes from substitute driver Regan Smith. Almirola and the team posted two Top-Five finishes in 2015 and a 16th place finish in 2016, so they hope to finish strong on Sunday.

Almirola has 10 Monster Energy Series starts at Dover and tallied two Top-Five and three Top-10 finishes. He also has four XFINITY Series starts with a best finish of ninth. Almirola knows his way to Victory Lane at the “Monster Mile” as he scored a win in the Camping World Truck Series in 2010.

Born in Florida after his family fled Castro’s Cuba, Almirola has risen to the top ranks of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit. El Corredor follows Almirola as he makes his first-ever trip to discover his ancestor’s homeland, the booming car culture in Havana and the roots of his family tree.

When: Wednesday, September 27, 6:00 p.m.

Where: FS1 NASCAR Race Hub

“I really like racing at Dover. The sensation of speed there is like no other track we go to. We’ve had some good runs in Dover. We finished fifth in both races in 2015. We were involved in a crash and finished 16th last year, so hopefully we can back that up and get a good finish this weekend. The car looked pretty good earlier this year with Regan (Smith) driving it. We’ll work off the team’s notes and focus on having a good run.”

No. 43 Smithfield Ford

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola wheels the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **