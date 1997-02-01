Roush Fenway Advance – Dover International Speedway, One-mile
by Official Release On Wed, Sep. 27, 2017
Roush Fenway Racing Looks to be “Friends with the Monster” in Dover
Roush Fenway Racing returns to Dover, Del. as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares to tackle “The Monster Mile,” Dover International Speedway for the second time in 2017, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane 17 different times.
MENCS
Dover
Sun. 10/1/17 – 2:00 PM ET
NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Dover
Sat. 9/30/17 – 3:00 PM ET
NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang
Hi…I’m in Delaware
In 204 MENCS starts at Dover, Roush Fenway has recorded nine wins, 52 top-five finishes, 83 top-10 finishes and has led 3,861 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Matt Kenseth earned the organization’s most recent win at the one-mile oval in May 2011 after starting from the 24th position and leading 33 laps.
The Monster Mash
Roush Fenway’s nine wins in the MENCS at Dover ranks third for the organization (trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively). Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (83) for the organization.
Get The Broom
Roush Fenway swept the MENCS and NASCAR XFINITY Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and MENCS races there in 2006.
First in the First State
Roush Fenway has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 MENCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCWTS). Roush Fenway won its first race at Dover in the MENCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.
Playoffs!
Roush Fenway driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. currently holds the final transfer position heading into the final race in the Round of 16 this weekend in Dover. At the completion of the race on Sunday, the top 12 will advance to the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs.
To XFINITY and Beyond
Roush Fenway has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.
Round Two of the Playoffs
Heading into this weekend’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Dover, Roush Fenway driver Ryan Reed ranks in the eighth and final transfer position in the Playoff standings with two races remaining in the Round of 12. At the completion of the Round of 12, the bottom four competitors in the Playoffs will be eliminated.
Roush Fenway Dover Wins
1997-2 Martin Cup
1998-2 Martin Cup
1999-2 Martin Cup
2004-1 Martin Cup
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2006-1 Kenseth Cup
2007-2 Edwards Cup
2008-2 Biffle Cup
2011-1 Kenseth Cup
2002-1 Biffle NXS
2004-1 Biffle NXS
2007-1 Edwards NXS
2011-1 Edwards NXS
2011-2 Edwards NXS
2015-1 Buescher NXS
2000-1 Busch Truck
2006-1 Martin Truck
Roush Fenway at Dover International Speedway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 204 9 52 83 6 78237 3861 17.1 16 78237
NXS 86 6 27 46 3 16062 884 11.1 12.8 16062
TRUCK 21 2 7 10 2 3602 154 14.3 14.4 3602
311 17 86 139 11 97901 4899 14.2 14.4 97901