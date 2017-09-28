LIMITED NUMBER OF SPACES REMAIN FOR TONY STEWART’S ANNUAL ‘SMOKE SHOW’ BENEFITTING SPEEDWAY CHILDREN’S CHARITIES

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 28, 2017) – A limited number of spots are still available to take part in the Tony Stewart “Smoke Show” Fantasy Camp benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas that is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Texas Motor Speedway.

This year marks the 10th edition of the Tony Stewart “Smoke Show” and the event featuring the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has raised more than $1.6 million in funds for North Texas organizations. It continues to be the largest, single-day fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas, which assists organizations in Tarrant, Denton, Dallas and Collin counties.

The event includes an afternoon of racing and entertainment, highlighted by a thrilling three-lap, ride-along around Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval with Stewart behind the wheel.

Packages for the “Smoke Show” begin at $6,000 and the sign-up deadline for those remaining openings is Wednesday, Oct. 4. The package includes: Personalized locker and “Smoke Show” firesuit

“Smoke Show” Fantasy Camp memorabilia

Drivers’ meeting and Q&A with Stewart

Pre-race driver introductions on stage

Two 10-lap competitive sessions in a Team Texas stock car with personalized instruction from Stewart and a video keepsake of the drive

A Texas-style Victory Lane celebration where you join Stewart, along with the AAA Texas 500 trophy, while wearing a winner’s felt cowboy hat and firing off the pistols just like the NASCAR Cup winners do at Texas Motor Speedway

A three-lap, ride-along experience with Stewart

Live auction featuring Stewart memorabilia and other NASCAR experiences

Full course dinner in Victory Lane with Stewart and fellow “Smoke Show” participants To purchase a spot or for more information on the “Smoke Show” Fantasy Camp, please visit www.scctexas.org or contact Speedway Children’s Charities at (817) 215-8421.

