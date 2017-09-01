McDowell Looks To Build On Previous Finish At Dover

Leavine Family Racing Proud To Race With FDNY Foundation Colors

CONCORD, N.C. (September 28, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are looking to build on their best finish at Dover International Speedway for the Apache Warrior 400.

During the team’s last trip to Dover, McDowell captured his best finish at the “Monster Mile” and had one of their best ever races at the one-mile oval track.

Not only is the team looking to build on their best finish at Dover, but also improve on their qualifying efforts. The team has struggled in qualifying trim during the past few weeks, but is optimistic that Dover will bring good results.

“Dover was really good to us the last time we were there,” said McDowell. “We ended up with a Top-20 finish, but we were actually running very well. We ended up having a loose wheel, which messed us up. It was one of those days where we were hoping a caution would fall, but it didn’t fall and we had to pit. I feel good about our overall package going back this week. We have something to build on, and it’s a lot easier when you ran well there last time.”

LFR is excited to have the FDNY Foundation back on board the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the fourth time this season. The team first partnered with the FDNY Foundation in Pocono and is honored to have the opportunity to race with the New York City Fire Department’s (FDNY) colors on board once again.

LFR and Lionel Racing are currently taking pre-orders to purchase the No. 95 FDNY Foundation diecast, which is set to go into production in the fall. All purchases of the diecast will result in a portion of sales going back to the foundation. Race fans can pre-order the diecast on LFR’s online store, as well as Lionel Racing.

The Apache Warrior 400 will take place on Sunday, October 1 at 2PM ET. Race coverage will be on NBCSN, and team updates will be posted to @LFR95 on Twitter.

# # #

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

