Stenhouse Jr. Looking to Advance to Round of 12 at Dover

CONCORD, N.C (Sept. 28, 2017) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. heads into the Dover this weekend currently sitting in the final transfer spot as four playoff drivers will be eliminated on Sunday and the top-12 will advance to the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs.

“Even though we haven’t had the best two races to start the playoffs,” Stenhouse said. “Our two wins and the 10 bonus points have kept us in it. Coming out of Loudon, we made our car better and were able to execute during the race, which allowed us to hang our hat on something and put some pep in our step heading into Dover. Earlier this year, our car was really fast at Dover. We blew a right front tire while running third so hopefully our Ford has the same speed this weekend.”

With 14 years of experience as crew chief and numerous past playoffs, Brian Pattie knows what it takes to advance as he leads Stenhouse in his first Playoff appearance. In 2012, Pattie led Clint Bowyer to a second-place finish in the standings.

“It’s great to have Brian Pattie as my crew chief because he helps calm me and the team down.” Stenhouse added. “Pattie has been through the playoffs before so it’s good to have someone with that experience in your corner.”

The Apache Warrior 400 will be televised on October 1, 2017 on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET. Race coverage can also be heard on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SIRIUS Channel 90.

