NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Las Vegas

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series continues their Round of 8 playoffs run this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Currently, there are 28 trucks on the preliminary entry list for this weekend.

If past history repeats and it does, Las Vegas Motor Speedway can except a new winner at the track. Which one that will be is yet to be determined.

In the past five races, there have been five different winners. And with a little bit of luck, you can win from the back. Tyler Reddick did that last year after starting 16th.

Matt Crafton – Despite having a run that Crafton didn’t want last weekend at New Hampshire, he could back that up with a win this weekend at Las Vegas. In the past five starts, Crafton has two top fives and four top 10 finishes, along with one pole position. His average finishing position is 6.4 and he has led 118 laps. Crafton could finally cross Las Vegas off the tracks he has not won yet. Christopher Bell – Even though Bell has only one start here, don’t let that fool you as he’s carrying momentum after his win last weekend. In last year’s race, Bell finished sixth in his first race at Las Vegas. He could certainly make things interesting if he wins Saturday night. Austin Cindric – Cindric could be a surprise on Saturday. While he does not have any career starts at the 1.5-mile track, Brad Keselowski Racing has a great track record. In the 2016 race, the team drivers swept the top two spots in the finishing order. Cindric could definitely use a strong run this weekend to help him move up the charts in the playoff point standings, as he sits fifth, 57 points behind. Timothy Peters – Peters return to the Truck Series Saturday night after a hiatus since Texas Motor Speedway. He could spoil the playoff party by winning and it wouldn’t be a surprise. In terms of stats at Las Vegas, Peters sits first. He has one win, three top fives and five top 10 finishes, along with 73 laps led. It’ll be great to see the 10-time winner back in the series. Peters will be driving the No. 02 truck, replacing Tyler Young, who normally drives. Johnny Sauter – Among the experienced, Sauter is expected to run well at Las Vegas. In the past five races, Sauter has one top five and two top 10 finishes. He has led 13 laps with the best finish of second coming in 2013.

Worthy of mention – Travis Pastrana also returns to NASCAR racing for a one-off, driving Al Niece’s No. 45 Chevrolet.

The stages will be broken into 35 laps, 70 laps and the final stage making up the 146 lap race. This will be a one-day event as two practices will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET. Qualifying will begin at 6:10 p.m. ET on FS2, but will then switch to FS1.

The green flag drops at 8:19 p.m. ET both on FS1 and MRN Radio. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

