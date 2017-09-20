NASCAR Racing Schedule for Dover and Las Vegas
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Sep. 28, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for the last race of the Round of 16 which will narrow the Playoff field to 12 drivers. NASCAR’s XFINITY Series’ Playoffs will continue with the second Playoff race at Dover while the Camping World Truck Series travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for its second Playoff race.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, September 29
On Track-Dover:
10-11:25 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN, Canada: TSN2
12-12:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN, Canada: TSN GO
2:30-3:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN, Canada: TSN GO
3:40 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN, Canada: TSN2
Garage Cam: (Watch Live)
11:30: XFINITY Series
Press Conferences: (Watch Live)
8:45 a.m.: Jamie McMurray
9 a.m.: Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
9:15 a.m.: Danica Patrick
9:30 a.m.: Tyler Reddick, Brennan Poole
1:30 p.m.: JD Motorsports announcement
2:55 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
4:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)
Saturday, September 30
On Track-Dover:
10:30-11:25 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – CNBC, Canada: TSNGO
11:35 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – CNBC, Canada: TSNGO
1-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – CNBC, Canada: TSN5
2:45 p.m.: XFINITY Series Use Your Melon. Driver Sober 200 (200 laps, 200 miles) – NBCSN, Canada: TSN 1, 4, 5
Garage Cam: (Watch Live)
10 a.m.: Cup Series
Press Conference: (Watch Live)
4:45 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)
On Track-Las Vegas:
11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice (Follow Live)
1-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Final Practice (Follow Live)
6:10 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Qualifying – FS2
8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Las Vegas 350 (146 laps, 219 miles), FS1
Sunday, October 1
On Track-Dover: 2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 (400 laps, 400 miles) – NBCSN, Canada: TSN 1, 3, 4, 5
Press Conference: (Watch Live)
5 p.m.: Post Cup Series Race (time approx.)
