NASCAR Racing Schedule for Dover and Las Vegas

Tweet Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Miller Lite Ford, leads the field past the green flag to start the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Citizen Solider 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 2, 2016 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for the last race of the Round of 16 which will narrow the Playoff field to 12 drivers. NASCAR’s XFINITY Series’ Playoffs will continue with the second Playoff race at Dover while the Camping World Truck Series travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for its second Playoff race.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 29

On Track-Dover :

10-11:25 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN, Canada: TSN2

12-12:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN, Canada: TSN GO

2:30-3:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN, Canada: TSN GO

3:40 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN, Canada: TSN2

Garage Cam : (Watch Live)

11:30: XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch Live)

8:45 a.m.: Jamie McMurray

9 a.m.: Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

9:15 a.m.: Danica Patrick

9:30 a.m.: Tyler Reddick, Brennan Poole

1:30 p.m.: JD Motorsports announcement

2:55 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

4:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)

Saturday, September 30

On Track-Dover :

10:30-11:25 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – CNBC, Canada: TSNGO

11:35 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – CNBC, Canada: TSNGO

1-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – CNBC, Canada: TSN5

2:45 p.m.: XFINITY Series Use Your Melon. Driver Sober 200 (200 laps, 200 miles) – NBCSN, Canada: TSN 1, 4, 5

Garage Cam : (Watch Live)

10 a.m.: Cup Series

Press Conference : (Watch Live)

4:45 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)

On Track-Las Vegas :

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice (Follow Live)

1-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Final Practice (Follow Live)

6:10 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Qualifying – FS2

8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Las Vegas 350 (146 laps, 219 miles), FS1

Sunday, October 1

On Track-Dover : 2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 (400 laps, 400 miles) – NBCSN, Canada: TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Press Conference : (Watch Live)

5 p.m.: Post Cup Series Race (time approx.)

Complete TV Schedule

Race Details:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200

Place: Dover International Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 200 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 60), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: Las Vegas 350

Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 219 miles (146 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 35), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 70), Final Stage (Ends on lap 146)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Apache Warrior 400 Presented by Lucas Oil

Place: Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 120), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 240), Final Stage (Ends on lap 400)





