CorvetteParts.net / Matt DiBenedetto Dover Race Advance

The CorvetteParts.net team aims to complete a solid-run at the “Monster Mile”

Race 29 of 36:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Monster Mile” this weekend, the site of the third race of the NASCAR Playoffs. Matt DiBenedetto and the Go Fas Racing team will be bringing back their fan-favorite throwback scheme from earlier this year, courtesy of Tom and T.J. Keen from CorvetteParts.net. The gold and white scheme that will run this weekend is a nod to a famous Bobby Allison scheme that is among one of the most recognizable schemes in NASCAR history.

Second Trip to Dover in 2017:

Earlier this year, the Go Fas Racing team had a lot of speed at Dover. Unfortunately, a parts-failure part of the way through the race caused the team to have to pit many times to recharge the car’s battery. Even still, the team managed a 29th place finish, after having a solid qualifying run putting the team 25th. The run was a huge testament to the teamwork that crew exhibited throughout the race to come in and change batteries multiple times, and only losing a few laps total in the process. Matt and the CorvetteParts.net team hope to use that same setup, speed, and teamwork to finish the run they started earlier this season.

Last Week for the No.32 Team:

Matt DiBenedetto and the Ford EcoBoost team had a strong showing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Matt DiBenedetto narrowly missed out on the second round of qualifying, ending up 26th-fastest. Crew Chief Gene Nead and the the team worked hard on finding a balance and platform for DiBenedetto, who was looking to finish about 27th when a right-front tire blew with less than ten laps remaining. The EcoBoost team lost four positions in the closing laps when pitting to change the tire, ending up 31st – a finish not indicative of the speed the team had throughout the weekend. With their bad luck out of the way, the CorvetteParts.net team looks to Dover International Speedway for a result that better reflects the speed they have shown this year.

DiBenedetto on Dover International Speedway:

“Dover is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule, but it definitely is a hard track to race at. You’re never really comfortable there, even when the car is running great. It’s a very challenging place and there’s not a lot of room to work with. Key for us this weekend is to unload fast like we did last time, and get a good race-setup underneath the CorvetteParts.net No.32. Once we get in the race, we just have to manage our laps and stay out of trouble. If we can get to the finish line without any trouble, I know we’ll have a good chance at a top-25.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-889 to serve as the primary car this weekend.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Dover International Speedway:

Starts: 5

Average Start: 32.4

Average Finish: 32.4

