Danica Patrick Debuts No. 10 Ford Warriors in Pink Fusion, Driving More Good Days for Breast Cancer Awareness

Tweet September 26, 2017: Danica Patrick WIP car.. (HHP/Harold Hinson)

Danica Patrick is debuting the No. 10 Ford Warriors in Pink Fusion race car in this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Apache Warrior 400, then again Oct. 8 in the Bank of America 500 to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.

in the Bank of America 500 to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month. One of the most successful women in the history of racing, Patrick’s involvement in the cause stems from her personal experience supporting friends who have dealt with the disease, as well as her recognition that warriors battling breast cancer deserve More Good Days – an initiative made possible through Ford Warriors in Pink

Now 23 years strong, Ford Warriors in Pink continues to drive awareness and action in the fight against breast cancer – so far dedicating more than $133 million to the cause

DOVER, DE., Sept. 29, 2017 – Danica Patrick is driving the No. 10 Ford Warriors in Pink Fusion race car this weekend in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway. The debut of the special Warriors in Pink livery for Sunday’s race comes just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness month, and marks Ford’s decades-long commitment to raising awareness and funds in the fight against the disease. Patrick will take to the track again with the Warriors in Pink Fusion Oct. 8 for the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Patrick’s No. 10 race car displays the warrior symbol to honor the powerful, courageous women and men engaged in the fight against breast cancer. Symbols are a key part of the inspirational message Ford Warriors in Pink represents – serving to uplift those who exhibit strength and courage in the face of their greatest battle.

“The Ford Warriors in Pink race car really looks great,” said Patrick, one of the most successful women in the history of motorsports now driving for Stewart-Haas Racing. “Cancer impacts all of us. I bet there are very few people out there who don’t know someone impacted by breast cancer. My friend had a double mastectomy as a preemptive strike because she actually tested positive for the breast cancer gene. She went through everything and hopefully avoided it, but it hit close to home.

“If we all work together, we can help make a difference,” Patrick added. “Whether it’s starting a conversation or inspiring donations, every little bit helps. That’s why I’m proud to drive the Warriors in Pink Fusion to help raise awareness for the cause.”

Driving More Good Days

As a preview to marking Breast Cancer Awareness month, Patrick helped kick things off with Ford Warriors in Pink by surprising patients with racing lessons at Chicagoland Speedway Sept. 20. These specialevents being held across the country are designed to help tap into a newfound fearlessness patients and survivors tend to experience by giving them free access to engage in new thrills and challenges.

To empower people to take action and support their loved ones, Ford Warriors in Pink launched its More Good Days initiative in 2015. Since then, the program has delivered more than 80,000 More Good Daysexperiences across the country – ranging from rides to treatment centers to special patient surprises including racing lessons and more.

“Each year, we ask ourselves what more we can do,” said Tracy Magee, Ford Warriors in Pink brand manager. “Through strategic collaborations and engaging experiences, we hope to continue to raise awareness and encourage friends, families and loved ones to help in simple but meaningful ways.”

Ford Warriors in Pink has been unrelenting for 23 years working to help breast cancer patients and their families. To date, Ford has dedicated more than $133 million to research, education and patient resources.

To join Danica Patrick and Ford Warriors in Pink in the fight against breast cancer, please visit FordCares.com to access free tips, tools and resources that make it easy to give breast cancer patients More Good Days.

About Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The organization fields four entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – the No. 4 Ford Fusion for Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 Ford Fusion for Danica Patrick, the No. 14 Ford Fusion for Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 Ford Fusion for Kurt Busch. The team also competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series by fielding a full time entry – the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Cole Custer – and one part-time entry – the No. 41 Ford Mustang. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Stewart-Haas Racing operates out of a 200,000-square-foot facility with more than 300 employees. For more information, please visit www.StewartHaasRacing.com.

About Ford Warriors in Pink®

Ford’s commitment in the fight against breast cancer runs well beyond raising funds. The company is dedicated to making a difference 365 days a year by encouraging women to become informed and visit their doctors, educating them about how early detection saves lives. To date, Ford has dedicated more than $133 million to the cause. The entire 2017 Ford Warriors in Pink collection is available at www.fordcares.com. A full 100 percent of net proceeds from sales go to support organizations fighting breast cancer including The Pink Fund, Susan G. Komen, Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation and Young Survival Coalition.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 203,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **