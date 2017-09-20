U.S. Paralympian Hannah McFadden to Pace Cup Race at Dover

Dover International Speedway officials have announced that U.S. Paralympics Track & Field athlete Hannah McFadden will serve as the honorary pace car driver of the Toyota Camry XSE pace car for the “Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover on Sunday, Oct. 1.

McFadden is a two-time U.S. Paralympian (2012, 2016) and four-time world championship bronze medalist and is training for the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“It seems like there are parallels between track and field and motorsports, and I’m really honored Dover and Toyota have invited me to come serve as the pace car driver so I can learn more about the similarities in person,” said McFadden. “I’m eager to see NASCAR up close and learn more what Toyota does in the sport since they’re such an engaged partner of ours on the Olympics and Paralympics side.”

McFadden, who was adopted from Albania shortly after she was born, is native of nearby Clarksville, Maryland, located less than 100 miles from Dover. The Paralympian was born with a bone deformity in her left leg, where she had an above-the-knee amputation.

At age 16, McFadden was the youngest member of the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field delegation for the Paralympic Games London 2012. She is beginning her junior year at the University of Illinois where she also trains.

As the honorary pace car driver, McFadden will lead the field of NASCAR drivers into formation for the “Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover, an event won by Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. last fall. Truex will give McFadden training in the Toyota Camry XSE pace car on Sunday, Oct. 1, before the race.

In March 2015, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Toyota as a TOP (The Olympic Partner) Programme partner in the mobility category through 2024.

In addition to its relationship with the IOC, Toyota also supports: the International Paralympic Committee; Team USA; the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association; US Speedskating; U.S. Figure Skating; USA Hockey and the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team; U.S. Paralympics Alpine Skiing; U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing; and U.S. Paralympics Snowboarding for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

The Sept. 29-Oct. 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover also includes the “National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 125 presented by Carl Deputy And Son Builders” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29 and the “Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 30.

# # #

