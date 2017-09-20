Chevy MENCS at Dover Two: Chevrolet’s Lead the Final Practice Session at Dover

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

APACHE WARRIOR 400

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY FINAL PRACTICE QUOTES

SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

CHEVROLET’S LEAD THE FINAL PRACTICE SESSION AT DOVER

DOVER, Del. (September 30, 2017) With the first cutoff race to the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs looming, Chevrolet’s Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson, both championship contenders, led the way on the speed chart heading into tomorrow’s Apache Warriors 400 at Dover.

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA CHEVROLET SS – Fastest in the Final Cup Series Practice Session

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR CAR HEADING INTO TOMORROW:

“Obviously, I would just like to be fast tomorrow and I think we’ve got our car driving a little better from what we had it yesterday, which is good. That was the goal there regardless of what the stopwatch said was just to try to get it driving better. I

think we’ve got it closer. I think we are still off from a couple of guys, but I think we are in the ballpark.

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – Second quickest in the Final Cup Series Practice Session

GOOD DAY FOR THE NO. 48 TEAM HERE AT DOVER WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE RACE TOMORROW?

“Yeah, a good day for sure. Still disappointed yesterday didn’t go any better, but second practice today went really well and we will just fall into a group tomorrow and go racing at one of

our best tracks and try to get the best result.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at

facebook.com/TeamChevy,

follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy,

add

+TeamChevy

into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at:

http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html

About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging

performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at

www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **