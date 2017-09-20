Ford Performance NASCAR: Blaney Wins Xfinity Series Race at Dover

Ford Performance NASCAR Notes and Quotes

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017

Event: Use Your Melon Drive Sober 400 (NXS Post Race)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Dover International Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Race Winner – Ryan Blaney

8th – Cole Custer

16th – Ryan Reed

RYAN BLANEY (No. Fitzgerald Ford Mustang) RACE WINNER – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW

YOU TOOK THE BEHIND THE WOODSHED TODAY. HAVE YOU EVER HAD A CAR THAT WAS THAT GOOD AND THAT DOMINATE? “Yeah, it’s really hard to get a car like that and to be honest we didn’t have it in the first run. We were a little bit off on the first run. We made some great changes after the first Stage to get it better to where it needs to be. We actually got it better for the last run. I think this team does a great job with that of maybe not firing off the greatest but they know how to work on it and make it better throughout the race. As a driver that all you can ask for, great changes throughout. It’s awesome to get to victory lane with Fitzgerald. This is really cool. We were close the first race this year and just didn’t quite get it. Definitely learned a lot for tomorrow.”

WHAT WAS THE HANDLING YOU DIDN’T HAVE THE FIRST ROUND THAT YOU GOT THE LAST TWO? “I was really tight the first run. We were super free here the first race. We tried to get to the other side of it and just overshot it. It was cloudy the first part of the race but when the sun came out I thought we got better and the track came to us. That’s what we planned on.”

COLE CUSTER (No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang) TALK ABOUT YOUR RACE TODAY: “We had a solid Haas Automation Mustang. We definitely didn’t have the best car but we made it better all day. Just the last restart didn’t play out for us; it was tough to pass. We got held up in wrong lane there. It was solid race. We didn’t make any mistakes and got the points that we needed. A good day and we’ll head to Charlotte. A solid points day for us. We did what we needed to do. I was expecting more but we learned a lot and did the most with our car today.”

RYAN REED (No. 16 Lillys Diabetes Ford Mustang) TALK ABOUT YOUR DAY: “It was tough today. Just a struggle all day trying to find the balance. Kind of surprising that we struggled like we did today. We had a really solid practice yesterday. We’ll just have to evaluate what happened today and go back to the shop and figure it out to find more speed.”

PASSING SEEMED PRETTY DIFFICULT MID-PACK TODAY: “Yeah. That’s part of the problem. It’s a feast-or-famine track. If your car is good you’ll have a great day. You can more around and hustle and make the move you need to make. But if you miss it this place will eat you alive and just be along for the ride. It was one of those days where the car was driving me more than I was driving it. Those are never fun.”

