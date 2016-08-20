Reed Finishes 16th at Dover

DOVER, Del. (September 30, 2017) – Ryan Reed had his hands full Saturday afternoon at Dover International Raceway, but despite handling issues Reed was able to secure a 16th-place finish. Reed currently sits eighth in the Playoff point standings with one more race remaining before the field is cut from 12 competitors to eight.

“It was just a struggle all day trying to find the balance,” said Reed. “Kind of surprising that we struggled like we did today. We had a really solid practice yesterday. If your car is good you’ll have a great day. You can move around and hustle and make the move you need to make, but if you miss it this place will eat you alive and you’ll just be along for the ride. It was one of those days where the car was driving me more than I was driving it. Those are never fun.”

Reed started the 200-lap race from the 17th position and spent the first Stage of the race searching for grip. Reed finished up the opening 60-lap Stage 18th before pitting for track bar and air pressure adjustments to try and secure more grip around the 1.0-mile concrete oval that makes up the “Monster Mile” at Dover.

Reed lined up 13th for the start of Stage 2 following a fast pit stop by his crew that gained him five positions. Unfortunately, the lack of grip continued to plague Reed over the course of Stage 2, costing him a lap to the leaders just before the Stage ended on lap 120.

Reed pitted prior to the final Stage of the race, for what would be his final pit stop of the race. Reed received four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments and lined up 18th for the final Stage. Reed was in position to be the “lucky dog” recipient most of the final Stage, but a caution never fell. Reed was able to pick up a few positions as the race came to an end to cross the finish line 16th at Dover.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

