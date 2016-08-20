Toyota NXS Dover Post-Race Recap

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Dover International Speedway

Race 28 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

September 30, 2017

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Blaney*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*#

3rd, William Byron*#

4th, Daniel Hemric*#

5th, Brennan Poole*#

6th, MATT TIFFT#

7th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

15th, COREY LAJOIE

17th, J.J. YELEY

20th, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

#contender in NXS Playoffs

TOYOTA DRIVER POINT STANDINGS**

1st, Justin Allgaier* 2,107 points*#

7th, MATT TIFFT 2,067 points#

13th, DAKODA ARMSTRONG 521 points

14th, JJ YELEY 500 points

*non-Toyota driver

**unofficial point standings

#contender in NXS Playoffs

· Camry driver Matt Tifft (sixth) was the top-Toyota finisher in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race at Dover International Speedway.

· Toyota’s Daniel Suárez (seventh) led the field twice for two laps (of 200) en route to a top-10 finish on the one-mile Delaware track.

TOYOTA QUOTES

MATT TIFFT, No. 19 Comcast NBC Universal Salute to Service Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your run today?

“Yeah, we just try to take it race by race. You know, we’ve needed the consistency and we’ve had it there speed wise in parts of the season, but we just had things happen to us. So we’re just trying to be smart, you know? We kind of knew today that we were going to have an uphill battle starting from the back, but then right off the bat we got smacked in the back. I was hoping the damage wasn’t going to be too severe and it wasn’t – it didn’t affect us at all. You know it was a great day for our team. We just need to keep that consistency rolling through next week in Charlotte. You know it’s a – nothing’s set in stone yet, but if we can keep plugging away like we are right now. I wouldn’t say we unloaded the best we have all year by any means, but we just kept working on it, working on it and by the end of second practice our Salute to Service Camry was pretty spot on. I knew we were going to have a good piece, but I knew there was going to be a lot of work to be done. You got to be super patient too, just trying to fight back from that far back.

How would you say the elimination race sets up for you going into next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

“I mean, we didn’t have the greatest run at Charlotte (Motor Speedway) earlier in the year, but going to Chicago(land Speedway) I thought we actually learned a lot about some rough and wore out place like that. I feel like we have a good outlook on that place and you know we’ve had some solid runs there in the fall before, I think we’ll be ok there.”

DANIEL SUÁREZ, No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

How was the long green flag run to end the race?

“It’s was a tough day. We were just off with our Interstate Batteries Toyota and all of JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) really. We were just too loose – especially in traffic and there at the end I was just hanging on and get the best finish we could. We’ll move on. We have one more race in the XFINITY Series next week at Charlotte and we’ll see if we can have a much better run there to finish off our schedule.”

