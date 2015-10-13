Pink Chevrolet SS Pace Car to Lead Field in Talladega’s Alabama 500, Benefitting American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Campaign

Tweet 25 Breast Cancer Survivors had the opportunity to take hot laps around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway during the venue’s 2016 fall NASCAR playoff weekend. The tradition continues during this year’s “Wildcard” playoff weekend, Oct. 13-15, 2017.

TALLADEGA, AL – Race fans will see a burst of pink pacing Talladega Superspeedway during the Oct. 15th Alabama 500Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event, a critical race for drivers vying for a championship in NASCAR’s playoffs, which is also Chevy driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final ride around the famed 2.66-mile venue.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to benefit the American Cancer Society, the Chevrolet SS pace car will sport a vibrant shade of pink throughout the weekend, as it leads the field of drivers vying to improve their position in the MENCS standings with success in the Alabama 500, the second race in the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

During the Alabama 500, Chevrolet will donate $350 per caution lap (up to $50,000) to the American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ campaign. When the pink Chevrolet SS pace car leads the field during each yellow flag lap, even more awareness is raised for the important fight against breast cancer.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Chevrolet to raise awareness for breast cancer and bring back the tradition of the pink Chevrolet SS pace car during our fall playoff weekend (Oct. 13-15),” said Grant Lynch, Chairman of Talladega Superspeedway. “Through the American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ campaign, race fans have a great opportunity to get inspired to raise awareness and contribute to a good cause to free the world of breast cancer.”

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Chevrolet will host 25 breast cancer survivors before the fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race. Not only will the group have a chance to also watch Saturday’s racing action, – where the playoff field will be trimmed from eight to six contenders when the checkered flag falls – but they will receive a complete NASCAR experience beforehand. The group of survivors will be given pink souvenir goody bags and an unforgettable hot lap around Talladega’s 33-degree high banks in the special pink Chevrolet SS pace car by one of the NASCAR drivers who pilots a Chevrolet.

Since 2011, Chevrolet, alongside dealers and GM employees, have raised more than $7.7 million for the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative through many national and grassroots activities. Talladega Superspeedway is honored to continue this great-hearted initiative during the playoffs “Wildcard” race weekend.

Talladega’s fall event weekend kicks off next Friday, Oct. 13 with a full slate of on-track activity, including practice sessions for both the NCWTS and MENCS events. Saturday’s fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola race is set for a 12 Noon start, while Sunday’s Alabama 500 will get underway at 1 p.m. (all times are CDT).

