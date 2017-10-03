GMS Racing Charlotte NXS Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Charlotte Stats

Gallagher has three NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Best Finish: 24th

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize chassis No. 218 this weekend. Gallagher ran this chassis at Chicagoland Speedway this season (Start: 24th /Finish: 14th).

Quote

“I always look forward to going to Charlotte (Motor Speedway) but this weekend I’m a little more excited because the guys have worked so hard on this car and I feel like its going to be a fast piece. My heart is heavy though for my hometown, after the tragedy that happened, but I have to remain focused on this weekend.”

