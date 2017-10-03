Richard Petty Statement on Robert Yates

Tweet Richard Petty gives Robert Yates his famous Charlie 1 Horse Hat to celebrate Yates' induction in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 3, 2017) – Richard Petty Motorsports, Richard Petty and the Petty family are saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Yates.

A statement from Richard Petty:

“Robert dedicated his life to the sport and became one of the best at what he did. He is a Hall of Fame owner and engine builder.

“Later in my career, I was fortunate enough to race with his engines. He helped power me to my 200th win at Daytona, a moment that I’ll never forget. I’ll always remember Robert for his hard work, but more importantly, his friendship.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Carolyn, Doug, Amy and the rest of the family at this time.”

