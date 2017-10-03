Richard Petty Statement on Robert Yates
by Official Release On Tue, Oct. 03, 2017
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 3, 2017) – Richard Petty Motorsports, Richard Petty and the Petty family are saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Yates.
A statement from Richard Petty:
“Robert dedicated his life to the sport and became one of the best at what he did. He is a Hall of Fame owner and engine builder.
“Later in my career, I was fortunate enough to race with his engines. He helped power me to my 200th win at Daytona, a moment that I’ll never forget. I’ll always remember Robert for his hard work, but more importantly, his friendship.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Carolyn, Doug, Amy and the rest of the family at this time.”
About Richard Petty Motorsports
A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola wheels the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Robert Yates. My thoughts and prayers go out to Caroline, Doug, Amy and the rest of his family. My God wrap his loving arms around you all in this time of need.