Trevor Bayne – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Charlotte Motor Speedway – Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2:00pm EST. on NBC

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Charlotte

Bayne makes his 11th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Bayne’s best finish in the MENCS at Charlotte is 16th in May of 2013 and 2017, respectively.

In seven career starts in the XFINTIY Series at the 1.5-mile oval, Bayne has recorded one top-five, five top-10s and has an average finish of 9.4. His best finish was third in Oct. 2011.

Matt Puccia at Charlotte

Puccia will be atop the box for his 13th MENCS event at Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. In 12 previous races, Puccia has recorded three top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, with a best result of second in the 2015 running of the 600 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping Dover

Bayne recorded a 24th-place finish on Sunday afternoon at Dover International Speedway. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion fought a tight-handling condition that was affecting his forward drive through the corner throughout the event but pressed forward and improved three positions in the closing laps to take the checkered flag in the 24th position.

Meet Trevor

Roush Fenway Racing will host their annual Fan Day on Friday, Oct. 6. Bayne will sign autographs at 10:00 a.m.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Charlotte:

“Racing at home is always a fun time. It provides opportunities for the guys to have their families come out and watch what we do every weekend and gives the guys that don’t ordinarily come to the track that work in the shop a chance to come out. It’s definitely a special feeling and adds another level to the race weekend. Hopefully we will unload a strong AdvoCare Ford and give everyone a great show on Sunday.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **